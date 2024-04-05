Watch Post Malone perform a Hank Williams cover at surprise Nashville gig

Post Malone has performed a Hank Williams cover during a surprise gig in Nashville this week (April 3) – check out footage of the moment below.

The cover arrives at a time when country music is having a resurgence in music. Beyonce released her new album ‘Cowboy Carter’ on Friday (March 29) which contains covers of Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’, and features artists including Willie Nelson and Nancy Sinatra.

Taylor Swift is also gearing up to release a country album next month with ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, while Post Malone is gearing up to make a new country album too. He’s covered country songs in the past and features on both Beyonce and Swift’s new albums. Lana Del Rey has also ventured into the genre recently and is releasing a new country album called ‘Lasso’ later this year.

This week, the musician took to the stage at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville for a surprise performance. He appeared during Bobby Bones’ annual Million Dollar Show concert and played an acoustic cover of Hank Williams’ 1952 record ‘Honky Tonk Blues.’

Advertisement

You can see footage of the moment here:

Speaking about his desire to work in the country genre, Malone told the Howard Stern Show in 2022: “To be honest, there’s nothing stopping me from taking a camera or setting up in my studio in Utah and just recording a country album and putting it on fucking YouTube.

Recommended

“Maybe I’ll face some repercussions afterwards from the label and shit, but there’s nothing stopping me from doing that. I’m allowed to do that.”

In 2021, Post Malone also performed two country covers of songs by Brad Paisley and Sturgill Simpson for the We’re Texas relief fundraiser livestream.

The livestream was hosted by Texan actor Matthew McConaughey, with proceeds being directed to his foundation Just Keep Living and its Texas relief fund, established in response to the devastating Winter Storm Uri.

For his performance at the end of the stream, Posty covered Brad Paisley’s ‘I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishing Song)’ and Sturgill Simpson’s ‘You Can Have The Crown’.

Advertisement

The livestream also included Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson and Khalid. Musgraves covered Nelson’s ‘On The Road Again’, while Nelson performed his track ‘Beautiful Texas’ and Khalid shared a live version of ‘Angels’.