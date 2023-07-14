Watch Post Malone’s raw live performance of new single ‘Overdrive’

Post Malone has teamed up with Vevo for a raw live performance of his latest single ‘Overdrive’, taken from his forthcoming album.

“I could be more like him if that’s cool to you / I’d do anything to be cool to you” Malone sings as he makes his way through a warmly lit living room area. The acoustically led mid-tempo rock track sees Malone reflecting on a relationship.

‘Overdrive’ marks the first video being released by Vevo as part of Post Malone’s official live performance series.

“These videos really showcase how special this new album is to me,” said the singer about the video collaboration. “I’m extremely lucky to be able to bring the songs to life with Vevo. Thank you all so very much for watching and listening.”

‘Overdrive’ is the third single to be released from Malone’s upcoming fifth studio album ‘Austin’. The track follows ‘Mourning’ and ‘Chemical’. You can pre-order the album here.

Speaking about the album, Malone – whose real name is Austin Post – said: “It’s been some of the funnest music, some of the most challenging and rewarding music for me, at least — trying to really push myself and really do some cool stuff.”

He continued: “I played guitar on every song on the record, and it was a really, really fun experience, and I’m super, super excited to share it with you.”

On discussing the album’s artwork, the musician wrote: “This whole deal has been one of the most challenging, rewarding, and exciting records I’ve worked on.”

“I feel it captures who I am as a man and as an artist in this moment. Thank y’all so much for your patience, and thank you for being there with me in my hardest times. I love y’all so much, and am ready to fucking party with y’all. Cheers, and keep spreading love,” he added.

Malone is currently on his If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying North American tour. Visit here for any last minute tickets.

In other news, footage was recently shared of Malone singing Militarie Gun’s ‘Do It Faster’ backstage with the band’s frontman.

In the video shared to Twitter, the musician can be seen joining the frontman of the American rock band for an impromptu rendition of the band’s breakout track ‘Do It Faster’.

Both are captured bouncing along to the track and screaming the lyrics “Push me up, push me out / Waste my time, waste my life /As I sit and wait for you /I don’t see, when it’s up to me / Why I got to be your stooge.”