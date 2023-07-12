Watch Post Malone and Militarie Gun’s backstage rendition of ‘Do It Faster’

Footage has been shared of Post Malone singing Militarie Gun’s ‘Do It Faster’ backstage with the band’s frontman. Check it out below.

The moment took place backstage during the rapper’s If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour, which is currently making stops across North America.

While audience members are enjoying his renditions of fan favourites including ‘Sunflower’, ‘Chemical’ and ‘Circles’, the rapper is breaking out some covers while backstage, and is a particular fan of NME cover stars Militarie Gun.

Advertisement

In footage shared to Twitter, Post Malone — whose real name is Austin Richard Post — can be seen joining the frontman of the American rock band for an impromptu rendition of the band’s breakout track ‘Do It Faster’.

Both are captured bouncing along to the track and screaming the lyrics “Push me up, push me out / Waste my time, waste my life /As I sit and wait for you /I don’t see, when it’s up to me / Why I got to be your stooge.” Check out the moment below.

DO IT FASTER pic.twitter.com/ViQHGAne0Y — militarie gun (@militariegun) July 10, 2023

Already, the video has captured the attention of both Militarie Gun fans and Post Malone fans, who have responded to the footage urging the two to join forces.

“Collab when?” one wrote, while others shared their excitement at seeing the two together. “You know this shit is lit when my boi spilling his drink,” [SIC] another commented, while a third agreed, proclaiming the footage to be the “the hardest video on the internet”. Find more fan responses below.

Man he is the best IMO. Humble, and just loves seeing everyone have fun! Great song by the way! — Rich Casey (@xRichxCaseyx) July 12, 2023

That is an excellent response — Gabriella 🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@gabriellaalina3) July 11, 2023

Advertisement

The hardest video on the internet — Diego 🕷 (@ivansaurous) July 10, 2023

Sickest shit — Casey Crawford (@caseybcrawford) July 10, 2023

Yo know this shit is lit when my boi spilling his drank hahaha — Tuan Purser (@brokehomieTuan) July 11, 2023

Collab when? — Jeff (@jyergs) July 10, 2023

Speaking to NME earlier this month, cover stars Militarie Gun explained how they evolved their sound, and used the pandemic to “figure it out”. They also recalled how much the hardcore genre spoke to them as musicians, as well as explaining why they chose to go for a less intense sound with their debut album than some fans were expecting.

“Yelling is amazing, but it isn’t always what you want to hear,” began frontman Ian Shelton. “[Previously, hardcore] was just what I needed at the time, being able to go along to shows and yell along with the bands. That meant a lot to me at a young age.

He continued: “Even if people aren’t coming from the same thing I’m coming from, or from worse than I come from, I think we’re all [drawn to] that emotional depth. You’re looking not only for music to latch onto, but other people.”

Drummer Vince Nguyen agreed, adding: “Hardcore is very youth-centric and it’s cathartic in a way everybody can relate to, because it’s less about an aesthetic and more about the energy. Whether someone is actively a part of it or just watching, they can feel involved and feel like they’re a part of something that is bigger than them.”

As for Post Malone, earlier this year the rapper shared his latest single ‘Mourning’. The melancholic song serves as the second preview of the rapper and singer-songwriter’s fifth studio album ‘Austin’, which is due for release on July 28 via Mercury/Republic.