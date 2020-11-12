Watch Public Enemy’s new animated video for ‘Public Enemy Number Won’

Public Enemy have shared a new animated video for ‘Public Enemy Number Won’ – you can watch it below.

The latest single from their album, ‘What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?’, the video features Beastie Boys‘ Mike D, AD-Rock and Run DMC, the animated video also features several archival concert posters and footage.

“The song is an homage to ‘Public Enemy No. 1 and that moment in time,” Chuck D said of the track.

“The Beastie Boys and Run-DMC were playing it all the time and Rick Rubin kept coming at us to sign with Def Jam. So it’s my way of bringing it all back together again.”

You can watch the video here:

Earlier this week, Chuck D and The Matrix director Lilly Wachowski were among the names who have signed a new advert demanding that President Donald Trump and VP Mike Pence leave the White House immediately.

The full page advert, which was posted in the New York Times, comes as Trump continues to refuse to concede election defeat to Joe Biden, who will become the 46th President of the United States in January.

Designed by artist Shepard Fairey, the advert warns that Trump is attempting to “steal” the election as he begins a series of legal challenges in an unlikely bid to throw out Biden’s victory.

Prior to the election, Chuck D said that organisations need to work together to make US President Donald Trump "sit down". Speaking to The Observer, the frontman said he supports the Black Lives Matter movement and thinks that all organisations need to collectively work together 'in this age of Donald Trump" to make their voices heard. Chuck said: "I support Black Lives Matter. I think it's a strong organisation and speaks to now. I think it's important in this age of Donald Trump that organisations come together, put aside micro-differences and collectively work to make him sit down."