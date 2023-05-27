Watch Pulp begin 2023 reunion tour at first gig in a decade

Pulp began their highly-anticipated 2023 reunion tour in Bridlington last night (May 26) – see footage, setlist and reaction below.

Last summer, frontman Jarvis Cocker confirmed that the band would be hitting the road next year for their first gigs together since 2012, with a UK reunion tour then confirmed in October.

Alongside gigs in London, Sheffield and more, Pulp will also appear at numerous UK festivals this summer including Neighbourhood Weekender, Latitude and TRNSMT.

Advertisement

Last month, drummer Nick Banks teased that the setlists for the gigs would please “deep cut obsessives” of the band – alongside the usual run of greatest hits, and the Bridlington show saw the band play songs from across their career.

Beginning with ‘I Spy’, the reunited Sheffield heroes then played the likes of ‘Disco 2000’, ‘Dishes’ and ‘Do You Remember the First Time?’ before returning for two encores that featured hits ‘Common People’ and ‘Mis-Shapes’. The gig then concluded with a rendition of ‘Glory Days’.

See footage and reaction from the show, alongside the full setlist, below.

Best version of Disco 2000 I’ve ever heard. @welovepulp are going to blow you away this summer.

Pulp. Are. Back. pic.twitter.com/QIYaWIyJax — David Prescott (@DavidPrescott) May 26, 2023

Pulp are back. First gig in ten years at Bridlington. @welovepulp pic.twitter.com/YoFRU74TP8 — David Prescott (@DavidPrescott) May 26, 2023

Advertisement

THE BEST GIG I HAVE EVER BEEN TOO#pulp pic.twitter.com/uLBZTe0Ede — Tommy (@tommyfr96) May 26, 2023

Pulp at Brid Spa!!! pic.twitter.com/JcsBcwYQpF — David Alcock (@SQLSeeker77) May 26, 2023

Pulp played:

‘I Spy’

‘Disco 2000’

‘Something Changed’

‘Dishes’

‘Pink Glove’

‘Sorted for E’s & Wizz’

‘This Is Hardcore’

‘Weeds’

‘F.E.E.L.I.N.G.C.A.L.L.E.D.L.O.V.E.’

‘Do You Remember the First Time?’

‘Babies’

‘Sunrise’

‘Like a Friend’

‘Underwear’

‘Common People’

‘After You’

‘Mis-Shapes’

‘Glory Days’

This week, ahead of their tour beginning, Pulp announced a surprise run of UK shows in the coming months, taking place in Manchester and London.

The band have added three more gigs to their comeback run – playing a huge outdoor show at Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl on Tuesday July 4 and two intimate gigs at London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith on Friday 28 and Saturday 29 July.

Tickets will be on sale from 9am on Friday 2 June and will be available here.

Last November, frontman Cocker said that Pulp would “probably play in other places around the world” following their UK and Ireland tour. You can buy any remaining tickets for the confirmed concerts here.