Watch Pusha T join Phoenix on stage in Paris

Phoenix and Pusha T were both playing the We Love Green festival in Paris yesterday (June 2) and made a surprise appearance together on stage – check out what went down below.

During Phoenix’s set at the festival, Pusha joined them on stage, first running through a rendition of the French band’s 2000 song ‘Funky Squaredance’.

Then, the two acts performed a version of ‘All Eyes On Me’ from Phoenix’s most recent album, ‘Alpha Zulu’.

Check out the surprise performance below.

Phoenix released ‘Alpha Zulu’ last November, and recently shared a new version of its single ‘After Midnight’ featuring Clairo.

“We’ve loved Claire since day 1,” Phoenix said in a statement. “What a treat it is to have her sing with us! We hope you’ll enjoy it as much as we do.”

Thomas Mars and co will perform at Glastonbury 2023 in June, as announced earlier this month.

The band are set to embark on a North American co-headline tour with Beck this August, dubbed ‘Summer Odyssey’. They’ll be joined across the dates by special guests Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis and Weyes Blood.

Pusha T, meanwhile, recently postponed his UK and European tour again because of “production issues”.

The rapper was set to bring his lauded 2022 album ‘It’s Almost Dry’ to the UK and Europe across the UK and Europe last year but these were postponed and rescheduled.

Taking to Instagram, Pusha wrote: “Apologies to my European family, but I have to shift my European tour dates due to production issues.

“After the overwhelming demand and sellouts it breaks my heart. We can’t deliver the show we envisioned within the original timeframe, and you all deserve the full ‘It’s Almost Dry’ experience.”