Watch Pyra try to sing ‘Bangkok’ while enduring “bone-cracking” Thai massage

Thai “dystopian pop” artist Pyra has shared a video of herself performing her single ‘Bangkok’ – while receiving an intense massage.

“what’s better than a thai massage in bangkok? probably a thai massage live music performance of a song called ‘bangkok’,” Pyra quipped in the description of the YouTube video, which was shared on November 8.

Describing the experience, Pyra said her masseuse “auntie” showed no mercy. “i’m pretty darn sure she knows her shit,” she added.

Pyra said she expected the masseuse to be slightly nervous on camera, but that was not the case: “she’s a damn boss. professionalism at its finest. footwork on point giving me a bone-cracking massage session i love.”

Watch Pyra soldier through the performance below.

The funny massage video comes a month after she dropped the single, accompanied by an intense music video. The artist earlier said the politically charged track was a tribute to missing activists who had fought for freedom and democracy in Thailand.

‘Bangkok’ is also the third single Pyra released this year after ‘Plastic World’ and ‘Dystopia’, which collectively offer a glimpse of her upcoming studio album.

The ‘Bangkok’ massage video was also part of her ‘live in hell’ series of unconventional performances. Previously, Pyra had performed ‘Dystopia’ while getting a tattoo, and sang through ‘Plastic World’ in a coffin.