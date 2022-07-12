Watch Queen and Adam Lambert cover operatic track ‘Nessun Dorma’

Queen and Adam Lambert performed an impromptu cover of operatic track ‘Nessun Dorma’ during a show in Bologna, Italy over the weekend.

‘Nessun Dorma’ is the aria from the last act of Giacomo Puccini’s Turandot and reached new audiences in 1990 when Luciana Pavarotti performed it during the World Cup, which was held in Italy that year.

Over the weekend though, Queen and Adam Lambert performed an impromptu version of the song following an airing of Queen classic ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’.

Sharing footage on Instagram after the show, Brian May wrote: “A spontaneous gift to Bologna last night. So proud of Adam. I can see our dear departed friend Luciano smiling. Let’s Rock tonight”

The cover was also played the following night during the band’s second show at the Unipol Arena.

Yesterday (July 11) May took to Instagram to discuss touring post-pandemic.

“The emotions I feel are quite confusing. Because of COVID protocols, I end up being very isolated from the kind of human contact that we all yearn for. But it means that the concerts themselves are the moments where the most intense contact happens through the music.”

“I love to see people’s faces when we are in mid flight, playing our hearts out. To see faces and make eye contact, to see hands waving, hear screams of joy, is like nothing else on Earth. It’s a little less inspiring to be looking phone cameras, but I can understand,” he added. “The greatest joy for us is to feel your participation and passion.”

Last month, Queen’s Roger Taylor and Brian May confirmed that they have unearthed an unreleased song by the band featuring late frontman Freddie Mercury.

The track, recorded during the Miracle Sessions, is going to be released this September.

Queen and Adam Lambert have also announced a new online concert film called Rhapsody Over London. The performance was shot at one of the legendary band’s 10 sold-out shows at The O2 Arena in London last month as part of their 2022 ‘Rhapsody Tour’.

Fans will be able to watch the two-and-half-hour, 28-song gig via an online Kiswe live-stream on July 24 (4pm BST) and July 25 (8pm BST). The film will then be available to view on-demand until July 31.