Watch Rag N’ Bone Man perform with Barry from ‘Eastenders’

Rag N’ Bone Man made a surprise appearance on stage last night, joining Eastenders star Shaun Williamson in Tunbridge Wells.

Williamson – most famous for playing Barry in the long-running soap opera – was hosting one of his ‘Barrioke’ events at the Forum venue in the Kent town on Saturday (January 21), where he sings along to chart-topping hits.

During last night’s show, Rag N’ Bone Man made a surprise performance, performing his hit ‘Human’ and changing the lyrics to: “Don’t put your blame on Barry.”

Williamson also played the inflatable guitar for the performance, which you can see footage and photos of below.

Rag N’ Bone Man isn’t the first pop star to duet with Barry, after Williamson joined Sam Fender on stage at Truck Festival last summer.

The musician headlined Truck Festival in Oxfordshire on Saturday night and surprised fans by being joined on stage by Williamson to sing ‘Getting Started’ early in his set. Fender described the moment as “one of the highlights of our career” for him and his band.

Elsewhere, Rag ‘N’ Bone Man appeared alongside IDLES, Portishead and a number of other musicians in a new film about mental health called Man Down.

The film, which is directed by Gemma Jennison, founder of the Man Down Programme, focuses on men working in the music industry and looks at topics such as isolation, depression and suicide.

Jennison, a qualified mental health nurse based in Bristol, told BBC News that male musicians in particular were at high risk of experiencing serious mental health issues.