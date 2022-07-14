Watch Rage Against The Machine perform ‘No Shelter’ for the first time in 15 years

During the second Chicago stop of their long-delayed ‘Public Service Announcement’ tour, Rage Against The Machine performed ‘No Shelter’ for the first time in 15 years.

The song has long been a fan-favourite in Rage’s arsenal of deep cuts. It was initially released as part of the soundtrack for 1998’s critically panned Godzilla film, and appeared as a bonus track on the Australian and Japanese editions of their third studio album, 1999’s ‘The Battle Of Los Angeles’.

According to setlist.fm, the band’s performance – which took place at the United Center on Tuesday (July 12) – was largely the same as their first Chicago show from the night before (July 11). They did, however, cut ‘Tire Me’ (from 1994’s ‘Evil Empire’) from the set to make room for ‘No Shelter’, and swapped ‘Down Rodeo’ for ‘Vietnow’ (both of which are also ‘Evil Empire’ cuts).

Have a look at fan-shot footage of the performance below:

Last Saturday (July 9), Rage Against The Machine performed performed their first show in almost 11 years at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin. There, they treated fans to 15 of their biggest hits and a classic Bruce Springsteen cover, and made a powerful stance on the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade – the 1973 court case that made abortion legal on a federal level – in the United States.

During their first Chicago show, vocalist Zack de la Rocha injured his leg while performing ‘Bullet In The Head’, and performed the remaining 13 songs of the set while sitting down.

The North American leg of Rage Against The Machine’s ‘Public Announcement Tour’ will continue in Ottawa tomorrow (July 15), before rolling into mid-August. After that run, the band – as well as support act Run The Jewels – will embark on a UK and European leg at the end of the month.

Among the band’s UK appearances will be headline slots at this year’s Reading & Leeds, as well as a massive outdoor show in Edinburgh. Find tickets for the band’s UK dates here, and North American ones here.

The band, who first announced their second reunion back in 2019, were set to kick the tour off in March 2020. Ongoing complications surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, however, forced the tour to be rescheduled several times over; the most recent pushbacks came in January and February, where half of the US leg was postponed from April to July, and the other half was pushed into 2023.

Last month, the band pledged to donate $475,000 (£387,000) to reproductive rights organisations in Wisconsin and Illinois. The sum was raised through ticket sales to their shows in the two US states, including both Chicago dates and the one in Wisconsin. Earlier this year, when the US Supreme Court’s private vote to overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked, the band shared a statement supporting abortion rights.