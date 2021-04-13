Watch Raisa’s time-hopping music video for ‘Kutukan (Cinta Pertama)’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Raisa has released a new music video for her latest single, ‘Kutukan (Cinta Pertama)’.

The funky track and its accompanying music video were released on Friday, April 9. In the clip, Raisa sports various historical outfits that evoke bygone times. Throughout those eras, she prepares a feast, waits by the phone and sits in an armchair – all while awaiting the return of her significant other.

See how that turns out for her in the video below:

Prior to the release of the music video, Raisa participated in a virtual media conference, where she revealed that she has been working on what is expected to be her fourth studio album.

The album, per translations of a Kompas report, can be expected to arrive in the middle of the year and will feature 10 to 12 songs. According to Raisa, work on the album began in 2020, when the world was forced into lockdowns due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to the release of ‘Kutukan (Cinta Pertama)’, Raisa released another single titled ‘Ragu’ earlier this year. It is currently unclear if both singles will feature on her upcoming album.

She also collaborated with fellow Southeast Asian artists Matthaios, Yonnyboii and Sprite on the song ‘Trust Again’, which was inspired by the Disney film Raya And The Last Dragon. Its music video was released last week.