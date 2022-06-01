Watch Ramengvrl perform a medley including ‘Facts’ and ‘Ain’t No MF’

Indonesian rapper Ramengvrl has dropped a fiery live medley comprised of her recent releases.

Released yesterday (May 31), the performance sees the Indonesian MC tearing through a five-track medley. Rapping in a record-lined studio, she performs cuts including ‘Facts’, ‘WHO DIS?’, ‘I’m Ugly’, ‘Fake Friends’ and ‘Ain’t No MF’, her collaboration with Korean rapper pH-1.

Watch the session here:

Earlier in May, ‘Facts’ was featured on ‘Asiatic.wav, Vol. 1’, the first compilation EP from Warner Music’s Asiatic Records, to which the Indonesian rapper signed with last October. The imprint’s compilation was rounded out by tracks from Japan’s OZworld, Mongolia’s Mrs M, Phum Viphurit and Thomas Ng.

‘Facts’ was Ramengvrl’s second single of the year, following late January’s ‘WHO DIS?’. Earlier this year, the track ‘Ain’t No MF’ also received a remix that included guest verses from Seoul rappers Bryn and Ash-B.

These releases follow a busy 2021 for Ramengvrl, who dropped a slew of singles including last November’s ‘Fake Friends’, and last June’s ‘Don’t Touch Me’, which enlisted Marion Jola and Danilla.

Recently in March, the MC performed her first Jakarta show in two years, with supporting acts that included the likes of Reikko & Brokenboys, Dexfa, and Jidho.

The rapper’s last full-length effort was the album ‘Can’t Speak English’, which she dropped in 2020.