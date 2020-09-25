Watch Ramengvrl’s video for ‘Vaselina’, her debut single on US label EMPIRE

Indonesian rapper Ramengvrl has just released a brand-new single, ‘Vaselina’, featuring Dominican rapper euro.

‘Vaselina’ marks the rapper’s debut with American label EMPIRE, which has released music by the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Iggy Azalea, Snoop Dogg, Tyga, Busta Rhymes and Anderson .Paak. Ramengvrl announced her signing with the record label and distribution company last week (September 18) via Instagram.

Ramengvrl announced that ‘Vaselina’ is the first release from an upcoming project with EMPIRE, which will be a collaboration with Indonesian record label JUNI Records. It will be the follow-up to her 2019 mixtape ‘no bethany’.

Advertisement

Watch the video for ‘Vaselina’ below, which was shot in San Francisco’s Mission District:

‘Vaselina’ and the project it’s from were both recorded in San Francisco in 2019, when Ramengvrl travelled to the United States to work on music.

The track was co-produced by Grammy-nominated producers Roark Bailey – who has worked with Post Malone, Drake and Nicki Minaj – and Omega, whose resume boasts production credits for Iggy Azalea, Chloe x Halle and Big Freedia.

Ramengvrl recalled the song’s conception in a press statement, saying: “I was just about to wrap up for the day, but then I heard that there’s this dope rapper called euro who’s currently on tour with Lil Wayne coming to the studio to meet with me.”

“So we were just vibin’ in the studio, but then he pulled out this sick beat from a producer (Omega) and we both instantly got a vibe,” she continued. “We got the song done in maybe three hours and shot a video around San Francisco the next day. We didn’t even remember our lyrics yet.”

Advertisement

EMPIRE’s track record for artist releases includes songs from the likes of Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Busta Rhymes and Anderson .Paak among many others.