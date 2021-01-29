Watch rapper Ben Utomo’s slick video for ‘Indo Kid’

Indonesian rapper Ben Utomo has dropped a slick music video for his single ‘Indo Kid’.

The song, released on Def Jam Indonesia, mixes classic hip hop with straightforward rhymes that capture the Los Angeles-raised rapper’s journey so far.

“2018 kubuat skena panas / 2019 banyak diss coba panjat / 2020 aku balik lebih ganas”, he raps: “I got the scene blasting in 2018 / Lots of diss and social climbing in 2019 / In 2020 I came with more menace.”

Advertisement

“The song is about becoming somebody from nobody and representing where we come from. You can do anything you set your mind to,” Utomo said in a statement. “I hope that ‘Indo Kid’ can motivate the youth of Indonesia to be themselves and go after their dreams, no matter where they’re from.”

The video, released on January 28, shows the rapper living his life in Jakarta: getting a tattoo, heading to the studio and more. Check it out below:

Utomo started to built his career in 2014 and released his first album in 2016, ‘Lost in the Music’. He dropped singles throughout 2020 with Def Jam Indonesia, including ‘Izinkan’ (‘Let Me’), ‘Mama Knows’ and ‘Itu Selalu’ (‘Always’).

Released in November 2020, the soulful ‘Izinkan’ features Indonesian Idol 2018 finalist Abraham Kevin and was produced by hip hop DJ Leztey.

Utomo is due to drop a new album sometime this year.