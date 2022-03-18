Watch Rasyiqa’s music video for new single, ‘Get Up (Get Out!)’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Rasyiqa has shared a music video for her newly released single, ‘Get Up (Get Out!).

Released on Friday (March 18), the pop-rock anthem – and its accompanying music video – touch upon the topic of self-discovery and recovery after losing pieces of herself in a relationship.

The music video for ‘Get Up (Get Out!)’ sees the singer-songwriter struggle to get out of a party that she doesn’t belong at, feeling lost and helpless. The visual – directed by Stephany Azali – culminates in her finally finding her way out and beginning to feel like herself again.

Watch the music video for ‘Get Up (Get Out!) below.

For ‘Get Up (Get Out!)’, Rasyiqa digs her heels deeper into the pop-rock sound that she toyed with on her debut single, drawing inspiration from acts like All American Rejects, Avril Lavigne and more.

The sophomore effort also includes production from Vintonic’s Heston Prasetyo, drum work from Lomba Sihir’s Enrico Octaviano and contributions from Cellosux and Sade Susanto.

The track – her second to date – features the narrative of a “confused girl singing to herself about how she questioned herself while being caught up in a platonic relationship with someone she likes,” per a press statement from the singer.

Rasyiqa is also aiming to release an EP in the near future, per a press release. The EP will reportedly feature the same themes of self-love and recovery. A release date for the album has yet to be announced.

Rasyiqa made her debut in early September with ‘Reckless’, produced by Cellosux and Rama Harto with additional work from Lomba Sihir’s Wisnu Ikhsantama. In November, she teamed up with Vintonic for an ‘80s rework of the track, titled ‘Reckless (But Make It 80’s)’.