Watch raven go on a nostalgic trip of teenage romance in ‘Lika Na’ music video

Filipino singer-songwriter raven’s newest single, ‘Lika Na’, has arrived.

The track was released on Wednesday (November 17) on all major streaming platforms via Sony Music Philippines.

The artist – whose name is stylized entirely in lowercase – took inspiration from the thrills of teenage love, weaving the concept with his refreshing spin on 90s-era alternative rock and propulsive power pop sounds.

Advertisement

raven also launched a music video for the track. In the visual, directed by Daniel Aguilar, it shows raven out on an old-school date with a girl, with scenes inspired by prom nights, talent shows, and late-night dates.

Watch the music video below.

Per a press release, he said that the single serves as a love letter to a girl who experienced heartbreaks in the past but is deserving of genuine happiness and love.

“This song wants to bring light into someone’s darkness, hoping to dry those tears away with new memories,” raven added.

Advertisement

Rico Blanco served as co-producer and sessioned as guitarist and bassist on ‘Lika Na’.

‘Lika Na’ is the third song from his debut EP of the same name. Along with another new track called ‘Tingala’, the record consists of his previous releases ‘‘S.U.K.I.’, ‘Kung Tayo, Tayo’, ‘Pag-uwi’ and ‘Ngayon Lang ‘To’. It also carries his debut single ‘Paraluman’, which launched his career in March this year.