Watch Ray BLK and Giggs team up in video for new track ‘Games’

Ray BLK has dropped a new track called ‘Games’ featuring Giggs – watch the song’s video below.

Taken from Ray BLK’s forthcoming debut album, due in the summer via Island Records, it hears the R&B singer-songwriter highlight the complexities that romantic relationships can bring.

“You do things I don’t like/ Let’s talk about you and I/ I’m way too drunk too high/ To think about the consequences/ I don’t mind just tell me what it is/ You say you’ll text me back/ Why you send mixed messages?” she sings.

The Nana Rogues-produced track, which follows October’s ‘Lovesick’, comes paired with a video directed by Nathan James Tettey.

Speaking about the video, Ray BLK said: “Nathan and I wanted to highlight that as we transcend through time, the essence of relationships still stay the same, whilst also creating a nostalgic and stylistic music video.”

Watch the video below.

Last week, Giggs shared a ferocious new ‘Daily Duppy’ freestyle.

It arrived a little over a week after the London rapper teamed up with Ghetts for a special performance of their recent single ‘Crud’. He also recently teamed up with D12’s Bizarre on the track ‘BADMAN’.

Last year Giggs followed up his 2019 ‘Big Bad’ album with his surprise mixtape ‘Now Or Never’, which featured collaborations with Jorja Smith, Dave, Emeli Sandé, Obongjayar and others.

Meanwhile, Ray BLK has said last year’s controversy surrounding Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s ‘WAP’ serves as an example of Black female artists being “held to a different standard” within the music industry.

The explicit joint single was released back in August, and while many praised it for empowering women its message was also criticised by various right-wing commentators, including Ben Shapiro and Candace Owens.