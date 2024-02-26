Watch Real Estate cover Elton John’s ‘Daniel’ at ‘Daniel’ release with only people named Daniel

Real Estate hosted a special album release show for their new record ‘Daniel‘ last week, where they covered Elton John’s ‘Daniel’ – for a room full of people named ‘Daniel’.

The Brooklyn-based band’s new album came out on Friday (February 23), and they celebrated with a show at Union Pool in Brooklyn for an audience who shared the name of the new LP.

To open the set, the band performed ‘Daniel’ from Sir Elton’s 1973 album ‘Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only the Piano Player’. They also made a nod to the track once again to close the performance.

Advertisement

In between, Real Estate performed favourites like ‘Water Underground’, ‘It’s Real’ and ‘Darling’.

Check out footage of the performance here.

At the show, each Daniel was allowed to bring a guest of any name. “Are all your names really Daniel?,” bassist Alex Bleeker asked the crowd at one point (per Brooklyn Vegan) “Then yes, this album was named for you.”

According to the publication, attendees were given ‘Daniel’ nametags, and the entry into the gig featured photos of a host of famous Daniels like Daniel Radcliffe, DeVito, Day-Lewis and more.

Advertisement

“‘Daniel’ is out today! What else can we say? We love this record – we are so proud,” the band wrote on social media on release day. “Thanks to everyone who helped make it happen – too numerous to list here.”

The band unveiled their first “Daniel Of The Month” in December, awarding “the boy who lived himself” Radcliffe with the inaugural honour.

Congratulations to our first ever Daniel of the Month, the boy who lived himself, Daniel Radcliffe. We’ve reached out to his people for comment but at press time we haven’t heard back. Who should the next DoTM be? Let us know in the comments. All Dans considered. pic.twitter.com/aDGsOkimd5 — Real Estate, band (@realestateband) December 12, 2023

“We’ve reached out to his people for comment but at press time we haven’t heard back,” they wrote on X/Twitter.

Real Estate’s last release was 2020’s ‘The Main Thing’. In a four-star review of the LP, NME wrote: “‘The Main Thing’ experiments well without alienating die hard fans expecting more of the same. It’s a more mature and ambitious record; the sound of a band finally out of a rut.”