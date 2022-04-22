Watch Reality Club’s retro-inspired music video for stirring new single ‘Anything You Want’

Indonesian indie rock band Reality Club have released the music video for their latest single, ‘Anything You Want’.

‘Anything You Want’ is a stirring mid-tempo love song that features a string arrangement by Chicha Adzhari. The track – and its retro-inspired accompanying music video – arrived on streaming platforms on Friday (April 22).

The video – directed by Fathia Izzati – sees Reality Club performing in an empty theatre hall, intercut with reels of a couple falling in love and running around the compound. Watch the music video for ‘Anything You Want’ below.

‘Anything You Want’ serves as the band’s first release of the year. It also marks the second preview of their upcoming third album, ‘Reality Club Presents…’. Last October, Reality Club released the single ‘Tell Me I’m Wrong’, which was recorded with the 46-member Budapest Scoring Orchestra.

In January, the band announced the ‘Reality Club Presents… The Teaser Tour’. The tour – which was postponed to March due to COVID-19 – served as a way for the band to road-test upcoming material from the new album.

In 2020, the band released the three-track EP ‘The Rush And Other Vices’, which featured two new takes on the song ‘The Rush’ from their 2019 album ‘What Do You Really Know?’.