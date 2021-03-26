Watch Reality Club’s video for their first single of 2021, ‘I Wish I Was Your Joke’

Indonesian indie rock band Reality Club have released ‘I Wish I Was Your Joke’, their first single of 2021 featuring pop singer Bilal Indrajaya.

Issued via Dominion Records, the mid-tempo, string-accented torch song is the band’s first glimpse of new material after a year-long campaign supporting their 2019 album ‘What Do You Really Know?’.

Its music video takes cues from the song’s pining, wistful lyrics. Its narrative centres on a man, played by Reality Club vocalist Faiz Novascotia Saripudin, who daydreams about being with the object of his affections. In real life, he grapples with his secret, unrequited love for her.

Advertisement

“I Wish I Was Your Joke is a song about being so in love with someone you’re okay with being a backup or option just to be with them,” Dominion Records explained in a press release. “Just like a go-to joke that you use when you can’t think of anything else, you want to be the go-to for this person when they can’t think of anyone else.”

Watch the music video, which was directed by Arya Satriaputra R.K., below:

Reality Club is one of the first artists signed to the newly minted Dominion Records, which began operations in December 2020. Last year, the band released the three-track EP ‘The Rush And Other Vices’, which featured two new takes on the song ‘The Rush’ from ‘What Do You Really Know?’.