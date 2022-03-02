Watch Reese Langsangan perform ‘Orbiting’ on the Wish 107.5 Bus

Filipino singer-songwriter Reese Langsangan has stepped aboard the Wish 107.5 Bus for an acoustic performance of her single ‘Orbiting’.

The track, from her sophomore album ‘Time Well Spent’, has been given the stripped-down treatment as Langsangan performs with only a guitar and keyboard accompanying her voice in the well-lit bus as the night streets of the Philippines provide a romantic backdrop.

Langsangan released ‘Time Well Spent’ in May last year, having first released the singles ‘What Is This Feeling?’ and ‘Orbiting’ to build up anticipation for the follow-up to her 2015 debut album, ‘Arigato, Internet!’.

“I was rushing because of expectations I placed [on myself], even though no one was asking ‘Hey, where’s your second album?’ Because everyone’s too busy minding their own business,” Langsangan told NME about the gap between her albums.

“Ultimately, I’m making music for myself but the byproduct of it is I’m making music for others. And I take that responsibility seriously.”

Langsangan recently collaborated with Filipino indie-electronic act Tandems ’91 on the single ‘Threads’. The single was released earlier this year on February 14 to mark Valentine’s day, and followed the release of Langsangan’s first single of 2022, ‘Dekimasu – Let’s Learn Japanese’, the product of a collaboration with the Japan Foundation in Manila.

‘Time Well Spent’ placed 19th on NME’s list of the 25 Best Asian Albums of 2021. Khyne Palumar called the album “gorgeously produced and tightly written” in a glowing review, praising her ability to break out of what he called the “quirky singer-songwriter” stereotype to produce an emotionally complex but lyrically sharp album.