Watch Rich Brian cruise solo in new ‘DOA’ music video

Rich Brian has dropped his latest music video for ‘DOA’, taken off his ‘1999’ EP launched in late August.

The video, released September 7, features the Indonesian rapper cruising solo in what appears to be the sporty Type R variant of the Honda Civic.

Watch it below.

‘DOA’ was one of the seven tracks featured on the ‘1999’ EP which was released on August 25. In a statement, the 88rising artist said that ‘DOA’ – which stands for ‘Dead On Arrival’ – is one of his favourite songs on the record.

He added, “It sounds morbid but it’s about competing with someone who has zero chance against you in the first place. The melodies really remind me of Gorillaz, who I love. It’s a song that I always play whenever I wanna feel better about my singing, and myself in general.”

The EP also features the singles ‘Love In My Pocket’ and ‘Don’t Care’, and comes a year after his sophomore album ‘The Sailor’. Both tracks received music videos prior to the EP’s launch.

‘Love In My Pocket’, Brian told Genius, was based on his feelings about the pandemic and life under quarantine.

“The past few months have felt like a huge trip and we’re all just kind of like, ‘What the fuck is going on?’,” he said in an episode of Verified by Genius.

“And we’re all just trying to process it, like, collectively as humans.”