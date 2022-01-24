Watch Rich Brian perform ‘New Tooth’, ‘Edamame’ and more for ‘Dingo FreeStyle’

Korean rap YouTube channel Dingo Freestyle has shared a new video by Rich Brian, in which he performs verses from his discography as a medley.

The video – uploaded on Thursday (January 20) – follows the surprise release of the Indonesian rapper’s new EP, ‘Brightside’. The video sees Brian rap verses from songs such as ‘New Tooth’, ‘Edamame’, ‘Gospel’, and ‘Cold’ on a rooftop in Los Angeles.

Watch the performance video below.

Other tracks performed during the nine-track setlist include ‘Lagoon’, ‘Who That Be’, History’, ‘Rapapa’, and ‘Tokyo Drift Freestyle’, the latter a remix of the 2006 Teriyaki Boyz song of the same name.

Rich Brian’s ‘Brightside’ EP features previously released singles ‘New Tooth’ and ‘Lagoon’ alongside fresh cuts like ‘Sunny’ and ‘Getcho Mans’ featuring labelmate Warren Hue – who won Best Song by an Asian Artist at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

In 2021, Brian also contributed heavily to 88rising’s soundtrack for Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings with songs like ‘Lazy Susan’, ‘Run It’, ‘Always Rising’, ‘Foolish’ and ‘Act Up’.

He also released the collaborative single ‘Edamame’ with bbno$ last year, and ‘California’ with NIKI and Warren Hue. Prior to ‘Brightside’, Rich Brian last released a project in the form of 2020’s ‘1999’.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Rich Brian would perform at Coachella 2022 alongside NIKI and Joji in April. 88rising’s HEAD IN THE CLOUDS FOREVER festival has also been named as a separate attraction for Coachella, although further details have yet to be announced.