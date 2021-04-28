Watch Rich Brian rap ‘Sydney’ from a lavish mansion in new music video

Rich Brian has shared an extravagant music video for ‘Sydney’, a single that the Indonesian rapper dropped in March.

The music video, which arrived April 28, was directed by Bludshot and Grace Lee. It depicts the rapper delivering verses on his burgeoning clout in a fittingly lavish mansion. He wears an extensive wardrobe mirroring his bars on transformation (“I’m on my 8th metamorphosis”) and raps while doing a variety of increasingly humorous activities: the rapper rides lawn mowers, chops fruits in front of tortoise, and lackadaisically lifts weights in front of a massive pool.

“An ocean full of drip, but you still lost just like you’re Nemo,” he snarks. Watch the ‘Sydney’ video here:

The single continues the 88rising rapper’s obsession with Australia: he also contributed a track named ‘Gold Coast’ to the label’s 2019 compilation ‘Head in the Clouds II’.

Brian self-produced ‘Sydney’, commenting in a statement upon its release: “I created ‘Sydney’ after listening to a ton of Three 6 Mafia. The entire production of this single was heavily inspired by the hip-hop group.”

“I also wanted to hear myself flexing about my life over some beautiful saxophone,” he added.

Brian’s first single of 2021, ‘Sydney’ also served as the official theme song for the PUBG Mobile Pro League Southeast Finals held back in March.

It’s his latest release following his 2020 EP ‘1999’, which he produced under lockdown. The EP featured singles including ‘DOA’ and ‘Don’t Care’.

In a September interview with NME, Brian discussed the “personal and introspective” topics of the project: “In this EP, specifically, I wanted to have it be, like: This right here, it’s about my experiences and everything, but it’s mostly just seeing things through my lens. And being as honest and vulnerable as possible. So I felt that name kind of just fits perfectly.”