Watch Rich Brian’s violent and gritty music video for ‘New Tooth’

Indonesian rapper Rich Brian has dropped a music video for his latest single ‘New Tooth’.

The track, made available on streaming services on Thursday (November 4), offers an introspective cut as the rapper delves into dealing with negative impulses and fighting creative blocks.

The ensuing music video – which Brian scripted, edited, and co-directed with Jason Ano – carries a cinematic intensity inspired by 2011 action film The Raid.

The clip shows Rich Brian – real name Brian Imanuel – doubling up as a scarred S.W.A.T. officer and later, a business mogul on the hunt for revenge. Watch it below.

In a press statement, Imanuel said the video was “very fun to shoot & edit” and brought him back to his years as an aspiring filmmaker in 2011.

“I really took my time on this song & I think it was worth it,” Brian said.

The music video for ‘New Tooth’ is also a departure from the playful tone of ‘Edamame’, the collaborative track with Canadian rapper bbno$, and arrives after Imanuel featured on ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings: The Album’ with other 88rising artists in September.

Imanuel is scheduled for an appearance at 88rising’s flagship Head In The Clouds festival, on which he is billed alongside labelmates Joji and NIKI, as well as Beabadoobee, Japanese Breakfast, keshi, The Linda Lindas, and more.

In early October, Imanuel landed his first major acting role in Jamojaya, an upcoming music drama film directed by Justin Chon.