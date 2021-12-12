Watch Rick Ross and Jazmine Sullivan perform ‘Outlawz’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

Rick Ross and Jazmine Sullivan recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform a live rendition of their collaborative track, ‘Outlawz’.

The cut is lifted from Ross’ latest album, ‘Richer Than I Ever Been’, which arrived just days before his appearance on the NBC show. Also featuring rapper 21 Savage – who didn’t join them for the studio performance – ‘Outlawz’ was released as a single back in November.

Taking to the studio for Friday’s (December 10) episode, the pair performed the song on a smoke-covered stage. Sullivan was wrapped in a burgundy trench coat, while Ross sported all-black, complete with a large silver chain.

Advertisement

Watch it below:

‘Richer Than I Ever Been’ marks Ross’ 11th studio album, and follows on from 2019’s ‘Port Of Miami 2’. NME gave the new album three stars in a review, saying “there’s nothing complex about what Rick Ross does”.

“Sure, he’s a gifted lyricist and a master at picking beats, but his true talent lies in his innate ability to recognise that the customer is always right, never deviating too far from what made him famous in the first place,” Will Lavin wrote.

“Sometimes simplicity is key: if it ain’t broke don’t fix it.”

As well as collaborations with Sullivan and 21 Savage, ‘Richer Than I Ever Been’ also sees Ross team up with Future, Wiz Khalifa, Blxst, DreamDoll, Wale and Benny The Butcher, among others.

Advertisement

Back in August, Drake lauded Ross as “the greatest rapper alive”. The pair have teamed up multiple times during their careers, with their latest collaboration ‘You Only Live Twice’, also featuring Lil Wayne, appearing on Drake’s latest LP ‘Certified Lover Boy’.