Watch Rick Ross’ documentary on all-Black Red Bull Symphonic gig

Rick Ross has released a new documentary chronicling the making of his sold-out Redbull Symphonic gig in Atlanta last November.

At the prestigious Atlanta Symphony Hall, the Floridian rap legend collaborated with the all-Black symphony Orchestra Noir and its founder, maestro and musical director Jason Ikeem Rodgers, for a one-off night where hip-hop and classical music collided.

The documentary features never-before-seen rehearsal footage and exclusive interviews with Rodgers, Orchestra Noir members, and Ross himself, detailing the creation of the event.

Advertisement

The special event was the US debut of Red Bull Symphonic and aimed to “pays homage to the heritage of hip-hop and the excellence of Black musicianship in the city of Atlanta”.

Rodgers, who is also the musical director for Red Bull Symphonic, hoped “the story of the South” with its “culture-heavy” set that reworked Ross’ cult hits ‘I’m a Boss’, ‘Hustlin” and ‘Tears Of Joy’.

In the documentary, Ross commented on what he wanted the impact of the event to have on its audience as well as hip-hop culture.

“I really want [the audience] to take away the appreciation for the orchestra, Orchestra Noir,” said Ross. “This isn’t something that happens a lot. This is something different; rap artists collaborating with a full top-shelf orchestra. In 20 years from now, [the event] is something etched in stone, ‘It was dope'”.

In other news, Rick Ross helped close this year’s Grammys in a heartfelt performance of DJ Khaled’s track ‘God Did’ alongside Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy.

Advertisement

Also, Ross will continue to tour with fellow trap juggernauts T.I, Trina, Gucci Mane and more on the Legendz Of The Streetz tour. Remaining dates are below and you can buy tickets here.

APRIL

14 – The Liacouras Center, Philadelphia, PA

15 – Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA

20 – Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, CT

21 – Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

22 – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY