Watch Rina Sawayama perform ‘This Hell’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

Rina Sawayama has performed her latest single ‘This Hell’ on a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Japanese-British singer appeared on the show last night (May 19) to perform the song, lifted from her forthcoming album ‘Hold The Girl’. The single was released earlier in the week, and described by Sawayama in a press release as a “euphoric and tongue in cheek country pop song”.

Her staging for The Tonight Show stayed true to the country theme, complete with hay bales, cowboy boots and line dancing. Watch it below.

‘Hold The Girl’ is slated for release on September 2 via Dirty Hit. It’ll mark Sawayama’s first album since her 2020 debut, ‘SAWAYAMA’, which NME descibed as a “deeply personal self-portrait that lays waste to genre constraints” in a five star review.

She’s released a handful of singles since then, offering up a rework of ‘Chosen Family’ from her debut album with Elton John, a cover of Metallica‘s ‘Enter Sandman’ for ‘The Metallica Blacklist’, ‘Beg For You’ with Charli XCX from the latter’s ‘CRASH’ album, and ‘Follow Me’ with Brazilian drag queen Pabllo Vittar.

Sawayama – who won Best Live Act Supported By Grolsch at the 2022 BandLab NME Awards – will be touring the UK in October this year. She’ll kick off the run of shows in Glasgow on Wednesday 12, before eventually wrapping up in London on Wednesday 26.