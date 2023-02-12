Watch Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox perform her ‘Dance In The Hurricane’

Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox have reimagined her ‘Dance In The Hurricane’ for this week’s Sunday Lunch session – check it out below.

For the past few years, Toyah Willcox and her husband, King Crimson’s Robert Fripp, have taken to their kitchen every week to perform an energetic cover of a classic song.

In recent weeks, the pair have reworked Mötley Crüe’s ‘Shout At The Devil’, KISS classic ‘I Was Made For Lovin You’ and The Offspring’s ‘The Kids Aren’t Alright’. Other rock classics like Black Sabbath’s ‘Paranoid’, Korn’s ‘Blind’, Megadeth’s ‘Holy Wars’ and Metallica’s ‘Seek And Destroy’ have also had the Sunday Lunch treatment.

However this week sees the pair take on Willcox’s own ‘Dance In The Hurricane’ from 2008’s ‘In The Court Of The Crimson Queen’. For this performance, Willcox sings along to the track while fighting against a wind machine, as Fripp shows off photos from their wedding day.

Check it out below.

This isn’t the first time Sunday Lunch has revisited a Willcox classic though. Last month the pair performed an updated version of ‘Latex Messiah’, originally from ‘In The Court Of The Crimson Queen’.

On Friday (February 10), Willcox released an expanded ‘Rhythm Deluxe’ version of her 2008 album featuring new versions of ‘Sensational’, ‘Heal Ourselves’ and ‘Latex Messiah’ alongside “Toyah’s unique interpretation of the iconic song ‘Slave To The Rhythm’, featuring Robert Fripp on guitar.”

Toyah’s album In The Court Of The Crimson Queen | Rhythm Deluxe Edition is out now to stream/download & on CD / 2LP translucent red vinyl https://t.co/ClPCAqDBvV Catch Dance In The Hurricane in T & Robert’s Sun Lunch, today at midday https://t.co/seajiSmPEX@DemonMusicGroup pic.twitter.com/PbI918VMVE — Toyah Willcox (@toyahofficial) February 12, 2023

Sunday Lunch kicked off in 2020, with Willcox explaining the following year that she started the videos to help Fripp power through the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Last year, Fripp revealed that the series had upset some King Crimson fans. “My wife insists performers have a responsibility to lift people’s spirits in hard times. Do I respect that? My answer is yes, completely and utterly I do,” Fripp said in response.

“We’re keenly aware of what people have experienced during lockdown. I mean, banged up in a small apartment while your mother’s dying and you can’t go to the funeral. My wife said to me, if all we’ve done in two years is help one person through their bad time, it’s all worth it,” he added.