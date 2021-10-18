Watch Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox’s goofy Right Said Fred cover: “I’m too sexy for King Crimson”

Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp have shared the latest instalment of their Sunday Lunch cover series, this time tackling Right Said Fred‘s 1992 hit ‘I’m Too Sexy’.

“We literally have no words for this [week’s] episode,” Willcox wrote in the video’s description, “other than this is Robert Fripp as you have NEVER seen him before!!”

Fripp leads the vocal performance, boasting of his sex appeal in a suite of modified lyrics – including the declaration that he’s “too sexy” for the band that catapulted him to legend status, King Crimson – while Willcox agrees with Fripp’s assertions and dances emphatically.

The video also comes with a disclaimer warning that “some things cannot be unseen”. Take a look at it below:

The pair launched their Sunday Lunch series last year, sharing – from their kitchen, hence the title – renditions of songs by the likes of Nirvana, David Bowie, Metallica, Billy Idol and The Prodigy through Willcox’s YouTube channel. They’ve also launched a spin-off, Sunday Lunch Love Letters, where they perform songs on a split-screen from different locations.

The most recent instalment of Sunday Lunch saw Willcox and Fripp take on The Rolling Stones’ track ‘Sympathy For The Devil’. Prior to that, they covered ‘Venus In Furs’ by The Velvet Underground.

Willcox revealed in February that her Sunday Lockdown Lunch video series started because her husband, King Crimson‘s Robert Fripp, was having withdrawals from performing.

Last month, Willcox released her 16th studio album ‘Posh Pop’, which she previewed with the single ‘Levitate’ featuring Simon Darlow and Bobby Willcox.

Discussing the album in a recent interview with NME, Willcox explained how it came about. “When COVID stopped everything last year, it allowed me to concentrate on writing and recording the next album,” she said. “We recorded in Simon’s outdoor studio with just him, my husband and I.

“‘Posh Pop’ was a magical experience created out of the need and ability to make contact with our fans in a heartfelt way. Also the terrifying distance between those who run the world and those on the ground inspired my writing.”

She added: “Working with Fripp in the studio, we just handed him the chord charts the day before and said: ‘We want you to come in and improvise and that’s what we’ll use’. It was spontaneous.”