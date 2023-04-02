Watch Rosalía perform live with fiancée Rauw Alejandro for the very first time

Rauw Alejandro and his fiancée Rosalía performed together for the very first time this weekend (March 31) – check out footage below.

The pair recently confirmed their engagement with a music video for their collaborative track ‘Beso’ after sharing the three-track EP ‘RR’ last month.

Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía went public with their relationship in 2021 but had never performed together until Friday night.

Rosalía joined Alejandro at his headline show at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico to perform two tracks from ‘RR’. First up was the romantic ‘Beso’ before the high-energy ‘Vampiros’.

Introducing Rosalía to the stage, Alejandro said: “This is a special night because I’m going to sing with the love of my life for the first time onstage”. Check out fan-shot footage of the moment below:

RAUW ALEJANDRO Y ROSALIA EN EL HIRAM BITHORN🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/q5pBz6oG1y — carloxx iván (@itscarlosivan) April 1, 2023

Rauw presentando a Rosalía en el Hiram 🇵🇷 para cantar BESO juntos por primera vez ❤️‍🔥💋 pic.twitter.com/0x8914Xobc — 💞 RЯ (@tousledheart) April 1, 2023

Rauw y Rosalía cantando BESO 💘💘💘💘💘 pic.twitter.com/7e67ZqX1hs — 💞 RЯ (@tousledheart) April 1, 2023

RAUW Y ROSALIA EN EL HIRAM🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/LpDcksMGyn — carloxx iván (@itscarlosivan) April 1, 2023

Rosalía e Rauw Alejandro cantaram “VAMPIROS” pela primeira vez juntos na Saturno World Tour em Porto Rico. pic.twitter.com/uQ3Jmjrk3N — ROSALÍA BRASIL (@rosaliaonbr) April 1, 2023

Speaking about working together in a joint interview with Billboard, Alejandro said: “In terms of collaborations, the big difference is you’re collaborating with the love of your life. That alone makes it more special, and it’s easy to open your heart because you’re with that person and the level of commitment to production and lyricism rises.”

Talking about being scared of opening up that much, Rosalía explained: “There was a point, for example, when I was writing ‘Promesa’ where I wanted to make a list of all the things I wanted to do with you. And at the end, it’s like a declaration of saying, ‘I want to be with you my entire life.’ Writing that in a way that I can look back at in 40 years and say, ’I was honest’ — well, that’s a challenge.”

“We wanted to make our relationship solid and build its foundations, and then, if music was meant to come, it would come,” she added.

Back in January, Rosalía shared a new single titled ‘LLYLM (Lie Like You Love Me)’. It marked the first material from the artist since she released an expanded edition of her third album ‘Motomami’ last September. Last month, Rosalía took home the Best Latin Rock Or Alternative Album award at the Grammys 2023.

Meanwhile Rauw Alejandro released his third album ‘Saturno’ last November.