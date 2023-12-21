Watch Rufus & Martha Wainwright cover Sufjan Stevens on ‘The Tonight Show’

Rufus & Martha Wainwright have covered Sufjan Stevens‘ ‘Justice Delivers Its Death’ while appearing on The Tonight Show.

The Canadian siblings and musicians appeared as the late-night show’s musical guests on Tuesday, December 19. This is not the first time that Rufus has tackled Stevens’ track from his 2012 LP ‘Silver & Gold‘.

Back in 2018, Stevens joined Rufus and performed the track a the Wainwrights’ Noel Nights event in New York City on December 16. That show also marked the last time the ‘Mystery Of Love’ singer has played a concert to date.

Earlier in the year, Rufus released his covers album titled ‘Folkocracy‘ which collaborations with the likes of Chaka Khan, ANOHNI, David Byrne, Sheryl Crow, and of course his sister Martha.

‘Folkocracy’ was nominated for a Grammy award in the category for Best Folk Album as part of the 67th annual awards show. Other artists nomminated in the category include Dom Flemons, The Milk Carton Kids, Joni Mitchell, Nickel Creek, Old Crow Medicine Show and Paul Simon.

Back in November, it was announced that Rufus had collaborated with Ivo van Hove on a new musical called Opening Night with actress Sheridan Smith.

Directed and conceived by van Hove and starring Sheridan Smith as lead character Myrtle, the music and lyrics for the musical have been written by Wainwright.

The musical will run for a “strictly limited season” at the Gielgud Theatre in London’s West End from March 6 to July 27 2024. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Elsewhere, Stevens recently dedicated his new album ‘Javelin‘ to his late partner who died earlier this year.

The Detroit singer-songwriter’s 10th album was released on October 6 and was praised by NME in a four-star review as a record of “lush and intimate indie-folk” that remains “compelling and fresh”.

His LP landed the 11th spot on NME‘s Best 50 Albums of 2023 list, with journalist Hannah Mylrea calling it a “collection of intimate indie-folk, layered vocals and lush instrumental arrangements accompanied Stevens’ devastating lyrics: another triumph from the prolific cult hero.”