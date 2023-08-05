Watch Sabrina Carpenter cover ABBA’s ‘Lay All Your Love On Me’ at Lollapalooza 2023

Sabrina Carpenter has treated the crowd at this year’s Lollapalooza to a cover of ABBA‘s ‘Lay All Your Love On Me’.

Towards the middle of her set Friday (August 4), the pop singer paused for a quick chat with the crowd before starting her next song. She explained how her two cats are named Benny and Björn, after two members of one of her favourite music groups, ABBA.

She then jumped into the group’s 1980’s hit ‘Lay All Your Love On Me’. This is not the first time the singer has included a cover of a famous song in her setlist. Carpenter has previously sung Shania Twain’s ‘Man I Feel Like A Woman’, Gwen Stefani’s ‘The Sweet Escape’, Britney Spears‘ ‘Baby One More Time’ and more.

A groovy surprise from the queen @SabrinaAnnLynn ! Blessing @lollapalooza with a cover of ABBA’s ‘Lay All Your Love On Me’ pic.twitter.com/0u9QJ5kTED — NME (@NME) August 5, 2023

The singer spoke to NME last year about another one of her favourite pop stars. She shared her early love for Christina Aguilera. Ca“When I was 6 or 7, I saw a video of her singing ‘A Sunday Kind Of Love’,” Carpenter explained about the origin of her admiration for the singer.

“[Aguilera] was maybe 10 in the video, and I was just mesmerised by her confidence and the power in her voice. Ever since then, I’ve been a Stan – from day one!”

Carpenter will be joining Taylor Swift on her ‘Eras’ tour later this month. The singer will serve as opening support for the pop icon beginning on August 24 in Mexico. From there, she will open for dates in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Australia and Singapore. Carpenter’s first stop on the tour will take place August 24 in Mexico.

Earlier this year, the pop singer released her deluxe edition of 2022’s Emails I Can’t Send’ titled ‘Emails I Can’t Send Fwd’. “For those of you that found a little piece of yourselves in this album, think of these few new songs as my sincerest thank you to you,” she shared on Instagram.

Check back at NME all weekend for more reviews, news, interviews, photos and more from Lollapalooza 2023.