Watch Sam Ryder duet with The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins for NYE concert

Sam Ryder recently teamed up with The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins at a special NYE concert – watch the performance below.

The pair shared the stage during the two-part Sam Ryder Rocks New Year’s Eve, which aired on BBC 1 last Saturday (December 31).

“This next special guest is an absolute guitar hero god of mine,” Ryder said to introduce Hawkins, before they played a joint rendition on The Darkness’ 2003 hit single ‘I Believe In A Thing Called Love’.

Both artists performed on guitar and traded lines during the track. Later, Hawkins hailed Ryder as “wonderful” to the live studio audience.

The Eurovision star then said to his new collaborator: “Mate, I’ve been playing your music in my bedroom in front of my mirror, learning your riffs. Thank you so much for being here tonight. It is just amazing.”

See footage of the moment here:

Ryder and Hawkins both participated in the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London last September.

Other guests to have appeared on Sam Ryder Rocks New Year’s Eve included Melanie C and Sigrid. You can catch up on-demand via BBC iPlayer here, and check out a performance of ‘Space Man’ above.

Ryder, who came in second at Eurovision 2022, released his debut album ‘There’s Nothing But Space, Man!’ last month.

In a four-star review, NME said that the record “sounds like the beginning of what could be a really stellar career” for Sam Ryder.

Following its release, the singer sat down with NME for a Big Read cover interview in which he discussed his huge year and what’s to come next.