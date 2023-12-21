Watch Santa take a tumble after lap dance at Madonna show

Santa Claus took a tumble on stage while receiving a lap dance from one of Madonna’s dancers during the pop icon’s show in Washington, DC this week (December 19) – check out the video below.

During the singer’s latest show as part of her huge ‘Celebration’ greatest hits tour, Santa took to the stage to be the night’s guest judge for the dancers’ performance of ‘Vogue’.

In the video, Santa takes his seat and brandishes a ‘10’ sign, before posing with a series of dancers. However, one dancer in particular opts to straddle Santa’s lap, and the two of them lose their balance and fall to the floor. Santa can then be seen scrambling around for his hat and glasses, while Madonna briefly appears to be shocked by the turn of events, before starting to laugh.

Santa is far from the first guest judge to have joined Madonna on stage during the tour to hand out scores during ‘Vogue’; previous individuals to have filled the role have included Stella McCartney, FKA Twigs, Donatella Versace and Jean Paul Gaultier.

Madonna’s ‘Celebration’ greatest hits tour recently wrapped up its UK and European leg with a mammoth show at London’s O2 Arena.

In a five-star review of the opening of the ‘Celebration’ tour back in October, NME wrote: “The whole thing is a thrilling reminder that Madonna isn’t just a pop star, but also a cultural force who genuinely changed the world by chafing against what society expects from women in the public eye. That’s something worth celebrating in the dazzling, dynamic and at times slightly discombobulating way she presents it here. Really, you wouldn’t have her any other way.”

The singer is strongly rumoured to be headlining Glastonbury 2024 after festival boss Emily Eavis posted on social media from the opening of the ‘Celebration’ tour earlier this year. Other rumoured headliners include Coldplay, Foo Fighters and Dua Lipa, while Eavis revealed back in March that Glastonbury had booked one of two planned female headliners.

The US leg of the tour extends into April 2024 before a handful of shows in Mexico City. Visit here for tickets and more information.