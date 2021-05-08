Watch Saweetie become a sports star in her new ‘Fast (Motion)’ video

Saweetie has shared a new sports-themed video for ‘Fast (Motion)’ – check it out below.

In the entertaining new visual, the rapper plays on-on-one against WNBA star A’ja Wilson, as well as ruling the roost in games of American football, athletics and more.

‘Fast (Motion)’ is the latest preview of Saweetie’s upcoming new album ‘Pretty Bitch Music’, which is due out on June 25 via Warner.

Watch the new video below.

The new track and video come after Saweetie recently teamed up with K-pop singer Jamie and Japanese rapper Chanmina on a new remix of ‘Best Friend’, also featuring Doja Cat.

Jamie and Chanmina’s version of ‘Best Friend’ is one of the many remixes Saweetie has released recently. In March, the rapper dropped a version with British emcee Stefflon Don, as well as a Down Under remix with New Zealand rapper JessB and Australian artist Okenyo.

In yet another collaboration, Saweetie teamed up with No Doubt frontwoman Gwen Stefani for a new rendition of the latter’s single ‘Slow Clap’. The original version of the song, which is expected to appear on Stefani’s forthcoming fifth studio album, was released earlier this year.

The original version of ‘Best Friend’ is expected to appear on Saweetie’s forthcoming debut studio album ‘Pretty Bitch Music’, alongside other singles like ‘Tap In’ and ‘Back To The Streets’ with Jhené Aiko.

In March, Saweetie released her third EP ‘Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1’. The project arrived alongside a video for the Drakeo The Ruler-assisted cut ‘Risky’, which was co-directed by Saweetie with FakeDell.