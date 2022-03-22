Watch SB19 and BINI come together in ‘Kabataang Pinoy’ music video

A new music video for Filipino pop groups SB19 and BINI’s recent collaboration, ‘Kabataang Pinoy’ has been released.

The music video – uploaded onto ABS-CBN’s official YouTube channel on Monday night (March 21) – comes just days after the track was first released.

The video offers fans of both groups a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into a live performance, including the rehearsal process and formally meeting one another for the first time, culminating in a live performance of the track.

Advertisement

Watch the music video for ‘Kabataang Pinoy’ below.

First released on Friday (March 18), the two groups’ fresh take on ‘Kabataang Pinoy’ will serve as the official theme song for Season 10 of reality TV show Pinoy Big Brother Teen Edition.

The song is also the first collaboration between SB19 and BINI, as well as being both groups’ first release of the year. This is the latest cover of The Itchyworms’ 2006 song, with quintet Nameless Kids releasing their own rendition of the song last year.

‘Kabataang Pinoy’ is the second Pinoy Big Brother theme song to get a rework in recent months. In September, ABS-CBN shared a renamed and reimagined version of Orange And Lemons’ ‘Pinoy Ako’.

Performed by Rico Blanco, ‘Pinoy Tayo’ would go on to become the theme song for the mainline Pinoy Big Brother series. It received a whimsical music video in February that saw Blanco perform alongside puppets.

Advertisement

Prior to ‘Kabataang Pinoy’, SB19 put out two collaborations in December – their second project with Korean producer Ohwon Lee called ‘Love Yours’ and the remix version of ‘No Stopping You’ with singer-songwriter Jayda Avanzado. They also released the Christmas anthem ‘Ligaya’, featuring a festive-themed music video.

Meanwhile, BINI released their debut album ‘Born To Win’ in October. It contains 12 tracks, including the pre-released song ‘Kapit Lang’. It also features five different versions – Filipino, Bahasa, Japanese, Thai and Spanish – of the single ‘Born To Win’.