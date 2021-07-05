Watch SB19, Gloc-9, Rico Blanco and more perform at the TikTok Awards Philippines 2021

This year’s TikTok Awards in the Philippines took place over the weekend, with features musical performances from the likes of SB19, Rico Blanco, Gloc-9 and more.

This year’s event, which took place on Sunday (July 4), also featured performances from Shanti Dope, Maris Racal, Moira Dela Torre, to name a few.

Racal performed her new single ‘Ate Sandali’, while Blanco performed his 2020 single ‘Happy Feelin’. Moira Dela Torre performed a cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Déjà Vu’ while Shanti Dope and Gloc-9 performed their collaboration ‘Shanti Dope’.

Besides closing the show with renditions of their singles ‘MAPA’ and ‘What?’, SB19 also walked away with the award for Top Celebrity Award. “We are very thankful to be receiving this kind of award. Very honoured, this is a great opportunity for us. We know that TikTok helps many artists today. We are very honoured to be part of it,” said the P-pop group as they accepted their award offstage, according to an ABS-CBN report.

The entire event, which was streamed virtually due to the ongoing pandemic, can be viewed below.

In other SB19 news, the pop group recently released a new version of their 2021 single ‘MAPA’ featuring indie folk band Ben&Ben. The new version features a fuller sound, complete with drums, string arrangements and a guitar solo.

SB19 have also announced that their upcoming debut EP will be entitled ‘Pagsibol’. A release date for the EP has yet to be announced. The project follows the release of the group’s 2020 debut album ‘Get In The Zone’.