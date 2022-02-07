Watch SB19, The Juans, KZ Tandingan and more perform live at the 7th Wish Music Awards

The 7th annual Wish Music Awards streamed over the weekend with a line-up of performances from the likes of SB19, The Juans, KZ Tandingan, Arthur Nery, Zephanie and more.

The awards show – which took place partially virtually in late January due to COVID-19 – was streamed in its entirety on Sunday (February 6), featuring performances in an empty venue.

Watch performances from SB19, The Juans and more below.

While several of the Wish Music Awards winners were announced virtually on January 30 due to COVID-19, a number of major awards were handed out during the February 6 livestream. Find the full list of winners below.

Moria Dela Torre was crowned one the night’s biggest winners, clinching the award for Wish Artist Of The Year, while SB19 won the awards for Wish Group Of The Year, Wish Pop Song Of The Year for ‘What?’, and Wish Ballad Of The Year for ‘Hanggang Sa Huli’, among others.

Other notable winners include Zack Tabudlo for the Wish Breakthrough Artist Of The Year award, Ben&Ben, Zild and Juan Karlos for Song Collaboration Of The Year for ‘Lunod’, and James Reid for Contemporary R&B Song Of The Year for ‘Hello’.

Rapper Ez Mil won the Wishclusive Hip-Hop Performance Of The Year for ‘Panalo’, which notably went viral last year after he performed it on the Wish USA Bus. The song sparked controversy for its lyrics, which said Filipino hero Lapu-Lapu was “beheaded” at the Battle of Mactan in 1521 and were widely decried as historically inaccurate.

Lapu-Lapu City mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan criticised the track, lambasting Ez Mil’s mockery of “the person that we consider a hero”. The National Historical Commission of the Philippines also condemned the track in an emphatic statement highlighting the factual inaccuracies of Ez Mil’s lyrics.

The complete list of winners at the 7th Wish Music Awards are: