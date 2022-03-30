Watch SB19’s FELIP perform solo track ‘Palayo’ on the Wish 107.5 Bus

SB19 singer Ken – aka FELIP – has performed his debut solo single ‘Palayo’ on the Wish 107.5 Bus.

Wish 107.5 shared the performance video on its YouTube channel on Tuesday (March 29). The video sees FELIP perform the broody R&B track on his own, singing and rapping about walking away from an untenable relationship.

Watch FELIP perform ‘Palayo’ on the Wish 107.5 Bus below.

Advertisement

FELIP first premiered ‘Palayo’ in September, marking his first solo release with a music video that saw the singer-rapper – real name Felip Jhon Suson – performing with a dance troupe in an empty, extravagant mansion.

In January, SB19 bandmate Pablo became the boyband’s second member to release solo material with the track ‘La Luna’.

Earlier this month, SB19 performed their track ‘Bazinga’ on the Wish 107.5 Bus. The boyband most recently released the collaborative track ‘Kabataang Pinoy’ with girl group BINI.

The track serves as the official theme song for Season 10 of reality TV show Pinoy Big Brother Teen Edition, and the first time the two groups have worked together.

Advertisement

SB19 are set to headline the upcoming inaugural PPOP Convention on April 10 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Other performers include BINI, BGYO, Alamat, 1ST.ONE, Press Hit Play, MNL48, 4th Impact, VXON and KAIA.