Watch SB19’s lively performance of ‘Bazinga’ on the Wish 107.5 Bus

Filipino pop group SB19 have performed their hit ‘Bazinga’ on the Wish 107.5 Bus.

Wish 107.5 shared the energetic performance video on YouTube on Thursday (March 3). The video has accumulated over 200,000 views and counting since its release.

Watch SB19 perform ‘Bazinga’ on the Wish 107.5 Bus below.

The performance sees the group put on an impassioned and spirited performance while the Wish Bus cruises down the city’s streets, packed with adoring fans. The performance follows the quintet’s recent wins for Wish Group of the Year and Wish Pop Song of the Year at the 7th Wish Music Awards in February.

In July, SB19 released their debut EP, ‘Pagsibol’. The EP features previously released singles ‘What?’ and ‘MAPA’. The group most recently released a remix of ‘No Stopping You’ featuring Jayza Avanzado on December 27.

In late January, the group’s PABLO released his debut solo single, ‘La Luna’, alongside a dark music video that saw him break free from shackles symbolic of society’s unrealistic and unhealthy expectations.

With ‘La Luna’, he became the second SB19 member to officially release a solo track, following Ken, who released the single ‘Palayo’ under the moniker FELIP in September.

SB19 are also scheduled to perform at the inaugural 2022 PPOP Convention at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on April 10. They will perform alongside P-pop acts like BGYO, BINI and more.