Watch SB19’s Pablo perform ‘La Luna’ on the Wish 107.5 Bus

SB19 singer Pablo has performed his solo track ‘La Luna’ on the Wish 107.5 Bus.

The performance – which was recorded in late February – was uploaded onto the official Wish 107.5 YouTube channel on Thursday (April 7).

Watch Pablo’s impassioned performance of ‘La Luna’ on the Wish 107.5 Bus below.

Advertisement

Pablo first released ‘La Luna’ in late January. The track marked his debut solo single, following his teasing of a demo titled ‘???’ two weeks prior.

With ‘La Luna’, Pablo became the second SB19 member to release solo material following Ken, who released the single ‘Palayo’ under the moniker FELIP in September.

FELIP performed his solo track on the Wish 107.5 Bus in March. SB19 also performed their hit song ‘Bazinga’ from their debut EP ‘Pagsibol’ on the bus that same month.

As a unit, SB19 most recently collaborated with girl group BINI to release ‘Kabataang Pinoy’, which serves as the new theme song for Filipino reality TV show Pinoy Big Brother Teen Edition.

Advertisement

Prior to the collaboration, SB19 dropped their second release with Korean producer Ohwon Lee called ‘Love Yours’ and the remix of ‘No Stopping You’ with singer-songwriter Jayda Avanzado in December. They also released the Christmas anthem ‘Ligaya’, featuring a festive-themed music video.

SB19 most recently headlined the inaugural PPOP Convention on April 9 and 10. The convention also included performances from BINI, BGYO, Alamat and more.