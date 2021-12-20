Watch SB19’s vibrant music video for their new Christmas single, ‘Ligaya’

Filipino pop group SB19 have shared their latest Christmas single entitled ‘Ligaya’, along with an accompanying music video.

The track was released on major streaming platforms via Sony Music Philippines on Sunday (December 19), with the vibrant video clip being released onto on their YouTube channel that same day.

SB19: P-pop leading lights determined to do their fans proud and "live with a purpose"

The colourful visual – directed by Rose Lope – is abundant with festive lights and decorations, and sees the band performing playfully on set in a Christmas-themed festival filled with sprinkling snowfall.



‘Ligaya’ features bright piano keys, funky basslines, tight percussions and synths, backed by the group’s lively vocals.

According to Bandwagon, the song – written by SB19 member Pablo (real name John Pablo Nase) – made its debut during the group’s third-anniversary concert in November.

SB19’s latest single comes several days after they were named as Philippines’ Youth and Sentro Rizal ambassadors by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) on December 17.

Formed by the NCCA in 2011, Sentro Rizal is the Philippines’ cultural center for overseas Filipinos and those interested in all things Filipino. The announcement also came shortly after the band topped Billboard’s 24-hour Hot Trending Songs chart.

On December 13, SB19 shared an energetic single titled ‘No Stopping You’, which would be featured on romantic comedy film Love At First Stream, which will air on Christmas day.

Both ‘Ligaya’ and ‘No Stopping You’ arrive after the pop quintet launched their debut EP ‘Pagsibol’ in July. The physical copy of the EP, which features previously-released singles such as ‘What?’ and ‘Mapa’, will be available for pre-order on December 21.