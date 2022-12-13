Watch Sekumpulan Orang Gila and Tam Spider perform reworked version of ‘Sumpah Pendekar’

Malaysian metalcore band Sekumpulan Orang Gila (SOG) have released a reworked version of their 2012 single ‘Sumpah Pendekar’ featuring Tam Spider.

The fresh drop was launched via their YouTube channel yesterday (December 12). The visual sees the members and their collaborator performing the track. Fellow Anugerah Juara Lagu (AJL) alumnus Dato’ M. Nasir also contributed to the music project as its lyricist.

Originally titled ‘Satu Melayu’, the latest rendition was released in its “full version” featuring an interlude, drummer Adek revealed in a Twitter post. He also shared that Tam Spider is the producer of the single’s first release, while the new version’s recording happened before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

‘Sumpah Pendekar’ was initially part of the five-member metal outfit’s sophomore album called ‘Second Voyage’.

Prior to this release, Sekumpulan Orang Gila put out two collaborative singles this year – ‘Ular’ with Drama Band and ‘Seikhlas Hati’ with Shila Amzah. Meanwhile, Tam Spider – real name Tam Mustafah – and his band Spider are set to perform in January next year for the rock festival Atas Angin.

M. Nasir’s most recent work is the 2021 live album with vocal trio Kopratasa. The veteran singer also joined Malaysia’s pro Mobile Legends eSports team RSG as its player last July.