Watch Self Esteem meet Queen’s Roger Taylor

Self Esteem met Queen’s Roger Taylor and shared her new cover of the band’s iconic song ‘Radio Ga Ga’ with the drummer in a new video.

The clip is part of a new project from MTV Originals and Adidas Originals, which sees three artists being given the opportunity to record their own version of the 1984 song at London’s Abbey Road Studios.

“I’m very excited to meet Roger Taylor,” Self Esteem said in the video. “He’s legendary to me and kind of pretty important in what I’ve done. He’s amazingly cool.”

Taylor explained that when he was choosing artists to take part in the project he looked for “originality and people that didn’t really sound or look like other people”. Of Self Esteem, he added: [She’s] very, very talented, and she’s got a really original take on things.”

Self Esteem recorded an a cappella version of ‘Radio Ga Ga’ with the four women in her backing band. The video showed the recording process of the star layering up the harmonies before recording her own part.

Taylor shared his reaction to the finished cover, telling Self Esteem: “Fantastic, and so brave to do it with absolutely no instrumentation. You’ve made it very different, which for a start is the main thing, isn’t it? It’s got to be different – it’s pointless otherwise. But you’ve kept absolutely true to the song, to the notes, to the melody. Fantastic, yeah.”

Watch the video in full above now.

Yesterday (September 6) Self Esteem appeared in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge to share another cover, this time tackling Becky Hill and David Guetta’s ‘Remember’.

The star also stripped that song back to a primarily a cappella rendition, accompanied by a group of backing vocalists but added some understated but effective piano chords towards the latter half of the song.

Tomorrow (September 8) the pop star will find out if her album ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ is named Album Of The Year at the 2022 Mercury Prize.

Self Esteem is in the running alongside acts including Harry Styles, Wet Leg, Sam Fender, Little Simz and Nova Twins.