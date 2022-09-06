Watch Shanti Dope perform his single ‘Tricks’ in new music video

Filipino rapper Shanti Dope has released the music video for his most recent track called ‘Tricks’.
The visual arrived on Universal Records Philippines’ official YouTube channel on September 2. It sees the artist performing the single in front of a car, surrounded by ladies in Japanese-inspired maid and school uniform outfits.
An anthem about needing to find a connection with someone, he sings about meeting a girl who he forms an instant bond with, if only for now. The rapper relates this in the chorus: “Sa dami ng pagsubok na ayokong maalala / Dito muna tayo sa ngayon, ako bahala / Kung natatakot ka na muna magmahal / Pareho tayo, ‘wag ka mag-alala (With all the struggles I want to forget / Let’s just stay in the present, I’ll lead the way / If you’re afraid to love right now / Don’t worry because I feel the same)”.
‘Tricks’ was first released on August 12. It follows the collaborative singles ‘Kamusta’ with Flow G and ‘Day Onez’ with Rookie, as well as the solo track ‘Maya’. Prior to these releases, Shanti Dope also put out the five-track EP titled ‘Basic’.
In April, he joined Gloc-9’s new 44 Bars Rap Challenge, where participants share their own freestyle verses over a beat produced by Goodson Hellabad and Gloc-9. For his entry, he chose to rap about striving for the success that he dreamed of and how it has paid off.