Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen performed their track ‘Like I Used To’ on TV for the first time last night (June 8) – you can watch their Tonight Show performance below.

The two artists released their collaborative song, which was produced by John Congleton, last month.

Van Etten and Olsen recorded their live performance of ‘Like I Used To’ for the Tonight Show at the LA music venue Zebulon.

As Stereogum notes, the two artists’ live set-up included drummer Rhys Hastings and guitarist Emily Elhaj (who usually play as part of Olsen’s backing band), as well as Van Etten’s keyboardist Charley Damski, guitarist Nicole Lawrence and drummer Griffin Goldsmith.

You can watch Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen perform ‘Like I Used To’ in the below video.

Speaking about their collaboration last month, Van Etten remarked: “Even though we weren’t super close, I always felt supported by Angel and considered her a peer in this weird world of touring. We highway high-fived many times along the way…”

Olsen added: “I’ve met with Sharon here and there throughout the years and have always felt too shy to ask her what she’s been up to or working on.

“The song reminded me immediately of getting back to where I started, before music was expected of me, or much was expected of me, a time that remains pure and real in my heart.”

Van Etten officially released her cover of Daniel Johnston’s ‘Some Things Last A Long Time’ back in April.

Olsen, meanwhile, recently shared the track ‘Alive and Dying (Waving, Smiling)’ – a re-working of ‘Waving, Smiling’ from her August 2020 album ‘Whole New Mess’.