Watch Shelhiel’s romantic music video for ‘Runnin, Merindu’ featuring Airliftz, NYK

Malaysian pop artist Shelhiel has dropped a romantic music video for his single ‘Runnin, Merindu’ (Runnin, Missing’) featuring rapper Airliftz and alt-pop singer NYK.

The video clip was uploaded onto YouTube on Sunday (February 13), and marks the closure of the universe created for Shelhiel’s 2020 EP ‘Superstrobe’.

Directed by Cardin Phua, who was a Busan International Short Film Festival 2021 nominee, the visual picks up where Shelhiel’s videos for the EP’s title track ‘Superstrobe’ and ‘Star 星’’ left off. Among other scenes, the video clip sees Shelhiel cruising in a classic Mercedes-Benz along desolate roads in the Klang Valley and dining with a love interest on a scenic urban rooftop.

Watch the music video below.

In a press release, Shelhiel contextualised that he stars as divine agent Angel-527 who builds a relationship with Angel-528. Angel-528 is tasked with sending him back to heaven upon completion of his duties on Earth-527.

“After a while, they caught feelings for each other and it was forbidden love for them as angels aren’t supposed to fall in love,” Shelhiel said.

Despite drawing the curtains of the ‘Superstrobe’ era to a close, the visual ends with a cliff-hanger that sees Angel-527 being prepared to make his return, leaving viewers uncertain whether the entire journey was indeed true love or a superficial relationship.

The new music video arrives a month after Shelhiel released the clip for ‘Superstrobe’ in which Shelhiel discovers he is not human but an angelic being tasked with becoming a worldly guardian angel.

The ‘Superstrobe’ EP, which released in November 2020, clinched the 18th spot in NME’s 25 best Asian albums list in 2020, praising the musician for his navigation of “the spectrum of pain and pleasure with piercing intimacy – and great accessibility”.

In November last year, Shelhiel collaborated with Filipino electronic music producer LONER on the track titled ‘Make Noise’, which came a month after he worked alongside Japanese producers Tomgg and phritz on the track ‘Love Ride’.

Meanwhile, Aiflitz has recently penned the lyrics for Luqman Podolski’s latest single ‘RING RING’. On the other hand, NYK had teamed up with Singaporean R&B group brb. for a track titled ‘OOP!’ in December.