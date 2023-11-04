Watch Sheryl Crow perform with Olivia Rodrigo for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2023

Sheryl Crow has performed some her greatest hits with a range of famous faces at her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Crow teamed up with Olivia Rodrigo to perform her 1996 hit ‘If It Makes You Happy’, the lead single from her eponymous album. The American singer-songwriter was inducted this year alongside Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Rage Against the Machine, Willie Nelson, George Michael and The Spinners.

Rodrigo said of the performance: “It was an honor to join Sheryl on stage and I am so excited for her to be inducted into the RRHOF! I am a massive fan of hers and her incredible songwriting. She’s equally as kind as she is talented and I feel so lucky that I was able to be part of celebrating such a legend.” Watch the footage below:

Crow also performed ‘Everyday is a Winding Road’ with Fleetwood Mac‘s Stevie Nicks and Peter Frampton:

Rodrigo and Crow previously duetted ‘If It Makes You Happy’ together last October, and have long expressed their admirations for one another. Last year, Crow presented Rodrigo with the Woman of the Year Award at Billboard’s Women in Music Awards and said in a pre-ceremony interview: “I am happy to celebrate her. I think she’s gonna be around a long time. She deserves to be where she is celebrating this moment.”

In Rodrigo’s acceptance speech, she returned the favour: “Sheryl, I’m such a massive fan of you and your songwriting and I’m so grateful that you’re here,” she said. “It really means the world.”

Rodrigo also made an appearance at last year’s ceremony, where she covered Carly Simon’s ‘You’re So Vain’ to celebrate Simon’s induction.

In recent news, Crow announced her new album ‘Evolution’, which is set for release on March 29, 2024 via The Valory Music Group. She said: “This music and these lyrics came from sitting in the quiet and writing from a deep soul place. I said I’d never make another record, thought there was no point to it. But this music comes from my soul. And I hope whoever hears this record can feel that.”