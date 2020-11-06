Watch She’s Only Sixteen’s video for tranquil new single ‘Good Company’

Manila-based alternative rock band She’s Only Sixteen have dropped a soothing new single, ‘Good Company’.

The new track is the second single from the quartet’s upcoming EP due later this month, following the track ‘Broken Glass’. It arrived on Thursday (November 5), and its music video, which was directed by the band, followed later that evening.

The simple clip places the band on the set of a photoshoot. Vocalist Roberto Seña sings intently to the camera while the rest of his band goof around in the background.

“This is the band’s first attempt of shooting and producing their own video. We thought it would be a good idea given the limitations of the ongoing pandemic,” Seña explained in a press release.

Check out the single and music video below.

Composed by guitarist Andrew Panopio, and arranged by Seña and drummer King Puentespina, ‘Good Company’ also features backing vocals by neo-soul artist August Wahh.

‘Good Company’ is a departure from their first dancy single from the upcoming EP ‘Broken Glass’. The singles and EP are released under Party Bear Records in conjunction with the band’s 12th anniversary.

Combining elements of R&B and soul, the song is about the space filled by two people bound by companionship while while everything else is on the periphery, the band said.

“It’s about seeking the simplicity of relationships regardless if they are platonic or romantic. I think everyone deals with this at least at one point of their life,” Seña said.

“When you’re in between the two and just enjoying the company of someone else. The song talks about different levels or perspectives of that moment.”

The upcoming EP from She’s Only Sixteen comes three years after the band released their full-length album ‘Whatever That Was’. The new release will be released in conjunction with their 12th anniversary.

Recently, She’s Only Sixteen performed at the farewell show for landmark Filipino music venue Route 196 alongside Clara Benin, Leanne & Naara, Reese Lansangan and more.